Rock ‘n’ Roll Never Forgets: Bob Seger Tribute Band comes to Raue Center Jan. 31

The Bob Seger Tribute Band will perform at Raue Center for the Arts Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Experience the energy, grit and timeless hits of one of rock music’s greatest voices when Soundtracks of a Generation presents the Bob Seger Tribute Band at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. The show is Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., bringing fans a night of unforgettable Heartland rock.

From the mid-70s through the 90s, Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band defined the sound of American rock. Hits like “Turn The Page,” “Night Moves,” “Hollywood Nights” and “Old Time Rock and Roll” captured the spirit of a generation, according to a news release from Raue Center.

With 51 million records sold and sold-out arenas across the country, Seger’s music continues to resonate with fans of all ages.

The Soundtracks of a Generation Bob Seger Tribute Band, featuring Whalen in the role of the legendary singer, recreates the power and energy of Seger’s live performances. Audiences can expect a high-energy celebration of classic rock that pays homage to Michigan’s favorite son and Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Tickets start at $43 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.