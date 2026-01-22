Country star Chris Cagle, pop-rock group American Authors among bands to perform at Oswego’s PrairieFest

People watch a screen as this year's band lineup is announced Jan. 21 at the PrairieFest Partner Preview Night at the Fox Valley Winery in downtown Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

This summer’s PrairieFest in Oswego will feature plenty of hit songs from the likes of country star Chris Cagle and pop-rock outfit American Authors.

They are among the bands set to perform at PrairieFest, which takes place Father’s Day weekend, June 18-21, at PrairieFest Park, 91 Plank Drive in Oswego.

Put on by the Oswegoland Park District, PrairieFest is Kendall County’s largest festival, attracting upwards of 75,000 people every year. Oswegoland Park District has been organizing PrairieFest since 1989.

Alex Briscolino and son Bennett Briscolino, 2, of Oswego, are all smiles as they dance to the music of Marlon and the Shakes during PrairieFest on Thursday June 12, 2025, held at PrairieFest Park in Oswego. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Admission to PrairieFest is free.

The band lineup was revealed at the PrairieFest Partner Preview Night on Jan. 21 at the Fox Valley Winery in downtown Oswego. The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event.

“Something that we are really proud of at the Park District is offering a free event for the community to come and get together and make some really good summer memories to kick off the summer season,” Oswegoland Park District Marketing Supervisor Ashley Hartman said to those attending the event.

The festival’s sponsors are the reason why admission to PrairieFest is free.

“Without our sponsors, we would not be able to offer this big of a festival at no cost,” she said.

The festival will kick off on June 18 with the band Radio Gaga, which performs all the hits of Queen and Lady Gaga.

“It’s kind of a mash up there, so they do some of both,” Hartman said. “It’s really fun.”

The night will also feature the PrairieWinds Community Band, which is composed of local high school and adult community band musicians.

Cagle will perform on June 19 as part of his tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of his debut album “Play It Loud,” which featured the breakout hit “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out.” Opening for Cagle will be the band Whiskey Road.

American Authors will close out the night on June 20. The night will also feature popular Beatles tribute band American English and cover band Party Foul.

American Authors’ breakout hit “Best Day of My Life,” has more than a billion streams on Spotify, Hartman noted.

For the second year in a row, Latin band Conjunto Atardecer will take the stage on June 21, the last day of PrairieFest.

“We’re excited to have them back,” she said. “We want to make sure we’re offering something for everybody in our community. That’s one of our missions at the Park District.”

Hartman is excited about this year’s band lineup.

“I think we have a really diverse lineup where everyone can find some music they can enjoy,” she said.

PrairieFest also will feature a carnival, the Division BMX stunt team, the PrairieFest Parade and other activities. The festival draws people from all over the region.

“We are definitely turning more into a regional festival versus just like a town festival,” Hartman said.

More information about PrairieFest is at prairiefest.com.