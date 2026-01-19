Winter beer festivals in northern Illinois in 2026

Mike Buchenauer serves beers including a New School Sour from Go Brewing of Naperville to Westmont Park District's Winter Beer Festival attendees including (left) Bridget O'Toole of Downers Grove and Beka Valazques of Washington, IL Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News News Network)

As winter takes hold, brewers across the state are heating things up by tapping into seasonal specialties—from rich, dark stouts and complex porters to crisp lagers perfect for a cold-weather toast.

For beer lovers looking for the ultimate way to combat the winter blues, check out these beer festivals and tasting events in northern Illinois in January and February.

815 Ale Fest 2026 – Jan. 31, Rockford

The annual 815 Ale Fest takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31 at Tebala Events Center in Rockford. The event features more than 20 local, regional and national breweries. Guests can sample a wide variety of unique brews while enjoying food from local vendors and live music. The $65 VIP tickets offer early access from noon to 1 p.m., and general admission tickets are $45 with a 1 p.m. entry. Both tickets include a tasting glass and pretzel necklace. Designated Driver tickets are available for $15. Click here for information or to purchase tickets. The Tebala Events Center is located at 7910 Newburg Road, Rockford.

Westmont Winter Beer Fest – Feb. 14, Westmont

The Westmont Park District’s Beer Festival is set for 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 at Ty Warner Park. The event will feature craft breweries from the Chicago area, downstate, and even a few from other states. A ticket gets participants 20 4-ounce pours. This event will have heated, walled, and lighted tents, along with bonfires and outdoor seating. Food trucks will have food available for purchase. VIP tickets are $65 and general admission tickets are $50; they are available for purchase until Feb. 13. Tickets at the door are $70 and Designated Driver tickets are $10 and include nonalcoholic beverages. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Lake County Beer Fest – Feb. 21, Grayslake

The Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center will host the 11th annual beer festival from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. The event features local, regional and national breweries, distilleries and wineries that will be sampling specialty and seasonal beers. The event will also include music, food, games and entertainment. This year’s theme is “Fire & Ice.” This event is for adults 21 and over only. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Arctic Ale & Art Walk – Feb. 28, Freeport

Stroll around downtown Freeport from noon to 4 p.m. for the 7th annual Arctic Ale & Art Walk on Saturday, Feb. 28. More than 12 participating businesses will have samples of beer and other beverages, treats, and art from local artisans on display. Tasting cups are $10 and some locations will have full beverages available for purchase. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Naperville Winter Ale Fest – Feb. 28, Naperville

More than 100 craft beers will be available for sampling at the Naperville Ale Fest – Winter Edition, which is Illinois’ largest outdoor beer festival. The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at Frontier Park, and will highlight beers that are only available in the winter. Varieties include stouts, porters, barrel-aged beers, winter warmers and giant double IPAs. Tickets include 18 3-ounce samples. napervillealefest.com

Flannelfest – Feb. 28, Janesville, Wisconsin

Janesville, Wisconsin’s annual Flannelfest is from noon to 5 p.m. in downtown Janesville. The beer festival includes more than 90 craft beer samples, games, a cornhole tournament, food vendors, a lazy man run, a home brew competition and more. VIP tickets are $100 and general admission tickets are $50. This event is for adults ages 21 and over. janesvilleflannelfest.com

Bockfest – Feb. 28, Middleton, Wisconsin (near Madison)

Capital Brewery’s 29th annual Bockfest will celebrate the beer release of Capital’s award-winning Blonde Doppelbock and Maibock. The event will also feature live music from the band Sixteen Candles, a fish toss, food available for purchase and more. The event is held outdoors at the brewery’s location in Middleton, which is just west of Madison, and will take place rain or shine. This event is for adults ages 21 and over. General admission tickets are $25 and the at-the-door price is $35. VIP tickets, which include early entry and one free beer, are $30. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.