Bad Momz of Comedy to bring the laughs to Sandwich Opera House on Jan. 24

Get ready to laugh as the all-female, moms-only group Bad Momz of Comedy hits the stage at the Sandwich Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24.

Bad Momz of Comedy is a professional group of women who know how to inject laughter, fun and camaraderie into an eventful evening. The group comprises Chicago-based comedians, with a rotating cast of more than 80 comics.

Performers at the Sandwich Opera House show will include K.G. Orly, Deanna Ortiz, Laura Hugg, Lia Berman, Lindsay Porter and Mo Good.

Bad Momz has performed in comedy clubs or at comedy festivals across the Midwest. The group has appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” WGN-TV and at Zanie’s Comedy Club.

Tickets cost $29 to $35 and can be purchased online at sandwichoperahouse.org.