Joliet Symphony Orchestra to present family concert Jan. 17

The Joliet Symphony Orchestra will present an unforgettable musical experience designed especially for children and families at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 at Sexton Auditorium at the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

According to a news release, this free event is perfect for the young — and the young-at-heart — who want to discover the excitement of live symphonic music.

The concert will feature engaging selections from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 and more, presented in a fun, welcoming and relaxed atmosphere that invites curiosity and imagination.

After the concert, stay for the popular Instrument Petting Zoo, where attendees of all ages can meet the musicians, see instruments up close and even try them out themselves.

This is a free event, but tickets are required.

For more information about the Joliet Symphony Orchestra and to see the upcoming concert lineup, visit jolietsymphonyorchestra.org.