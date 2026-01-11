The Generations Arcada Theatre concert to benefit local charities

The Generations will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. (Image provided by The Generations )

The Generations, a local band known for channeling classic rock energy into a mission of giving back, will take the stage at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

More than a concert, this is a night with purpose— a community celebration to “Rock Hunger,” according to a news release.

In partnership with the Community Foundation of Fox River Valley, proceeds will directly benefit local food programs supporting families struggling with food insecurity.

Founded in 2023 by Chicago musician and philanthropist Rob Stepen, The Generations blends nostalgic 80s rock with modern influences. Their debut album, “Alternate View,” released in October 2024, is the product of Stepen’s journey through the 1980s Chicago rock scene. Click here for more information about the band.

Tickets are $22.50 to $36 and are available at RobStepenMusic.com or arcadalive.com.