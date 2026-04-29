‘General Hospital’ stars, rising comedians coming to The Comedy Vault in May

Actors Chris L. McKenna and Rory Gibson bring “General Hospital” to life with a live Q&A, behind-the-scenes stories, and VIP meet & greet opportunities at The Comedy Vault on May 30. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault )

Stars from the long-running soap opera “General Hospital” headline The Comedy Vault’s May lineup. In addition to actors Chris L. McKenna and Rory Gibson, other performers schedule to headline include national and rising comedians.

AJ Wilkerson, May 1–2

A rising voice in stand-up, AJ Wilkerson is known for his viral content and festival appearances at Limestone, Nashville, and Atlanta’s West End Comedy Festival. He has opened for Bert Kreischer and performs nationwide with a style that’s equal parts chaotic, honest and wildly funny.

Mary Mack, May 6

A fan favorite across radio, podcasts and television, Mary Mack is known for her offbeat charm and sharp comedic voice. With credits including “Conan,” “Last Comic Standing” and Hulu’s “Solar Opposites,” Mack brings a distinct blend of Midwest humor and national acclaim.

Comedian Uncle Lazer will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia May 7-9, 2026. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault )

Uncle Lazer, May 7–9

Known for his unapologetic, high-energy style, Uncle Lazer delivers raw, over-the-top comedy rooted in blue-collar storytelling. His larger-than-life personality and unpredictable material make for a wild, unforgettable night of stand-up.

Motherhood Unfiltered, May 10

A one-night-only showcase featuring Kristen Toomey, Kellye Howard, Eunji Ki, and Mo Good—bringing honest and hilarious takes on motherhood, family life and everything in between.

Comedian Katherine Blanford will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia May 14-16, 2026. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault )

Katherine Blanford, May 14–16

A breakout comedian featured on “The Tonight Show” and “Just For Laughs,” Katherine Blanford delivers sharp, personal comedy rooted in Southern storytelling. Her debut special “Catholic Cowgirl” and viral “Don’t Tell Comedy” set have made her one to watch.

Bits & Buckets, May 21

An interactive, anything-can-happen comedy showcase where comics riff on random topics pulled live from a bucket. Fast, unpredictable and driven by crowd energy.

Your Next Favorites, May 22

A curated showcase of rising Midwest talent led by Chicago favorite Jack Baker, featuring a lineup of sharp, diverse comedic voices.

Jack Baker, May 23

A staple of the Chicago comedy scene, Jack Baker brings his signature storytelling and sharp observations back to The Comedy Vault for a special headlining set.

“General Hospital” Live Event, May 30

Actors Chris L. McKenna and Rory Gibson bring “General Hospital” to life with a live Q&A, behind-the-scenes stories, and VIP meet & greet opportunities.

Open Mic Night, Every Monday at 8 p.m.

Open Mic Night at The Comedy Vault features a mix of local talent, surprise sets, and fresh material every week. Doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8. Free entry with a two-item minimum.

For more information about all of these shows or to purchase tickets, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.