The Abbey Resort to host celebrity chef Fabio Viviani at benefit dinner for James Beard Foundation

Winter at The Abbey Resort near Lake Geneva (ADRIENNE MARIE)

The Abbey Resort near Lake Geneva in Wisconsin will host "An Italian Winter’s Night at The Abbey," an exclusive James Beard Foundation benefit dinner on Saturday, Jan. 31.

The evening will feature an inspired four-course menu created collaboratively by The Abbey’s Executive Chef Noah Gümüstekin and celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, best known for his breakout role on “Top Chef” and his acclaimed nationwide restaurant group.

This special culinary event brings together Mediterranean flavors, world-class technique and the shared passion of two distinguished chefs—all in support of the James Beard Foundation’s mission to advance equity, sustainability and leadership within the culinary industry, according to a news release.

On Jan. 31, guests will enjoy a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., followed by a seated dinner at 7 p.m. The unforgettable experience continues Sunday, Feb. 1, with a VIP Champagne Brunch at 10 a.m.

A Weekend of Culinary Excellence

Gümüstekin and Viviani have crafted a menu that balances elegance, comfort, and Mediterranean warmth, featuring dishes such as:

• Amuse: Scallop Ceviche with Golden Osetra caviar, calamansi, and aji amarillo

•First Course: Seared Bronzino with Manila clams, fennel–citrus salad, pickled Fresno, and Sambuca broth

• Second Course: Short Rib Fagottini with parmesan foam, scallion ash, and basil oil

• Third Course: Carved Chateaubriand with farro risotto, porcini–woodland mushrooms, and gremolata

• Dessert: Fabio’s Tiramisu featuring espresso, mascarpone, and white chocolate pebbles

Each course will be complemented by thoughtfully selected wine pairings designed to elevate the flavors and enhance the evening’s culinary story.

Overnight Weekend Package

Guests may elevate their experience with a special overnight package starting at $729 for two, which includes:

One-night guest room stay

Two dinner tickets for the Jan. 31 benefit

Banquet brunch for two on Sunday

Exclusive in-room amenity

For more information, visit theabbeyresort.com or call 1-800-709-1323. Click here to make a reservation for the dinner.