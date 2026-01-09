Glen Ellyn’s ‘Illuminated’ concerts to feature music of the Beatles, ‘Bridgerton’

Downtown Glen Ellyn’s annual “Illuminated” concerts will feature the music of the Beatles and music inspired by the Netflix series “Bridgerton.” Both concerts are on Saturday, Jan. 17 at First Congregational Church in Glen Ellyn. (Photo provided by Alliance of Downtown Glen Ellyn)

The Beatles concert is first, beginning with a 4 p.m. reception, followed by the concert at 5 p.m. Audiences will hear songs like “Here Comes the Sun,” “Yesterday,” “Let It Be,” “Blackbird,” “Hey Jude,” “In My Life” and many more.

The”Bridgerton" concert begins with a 6:30 p.m. reception, followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. The band will perform music inspired by the romance series, including “Wildest Dreams,” “Dancing On My Own,” “Wrecking Ball,” “Material Girl,” “Love Story” and many more.

The $55 ticket includes concert admission, a $20 dining voucher for a participating downtown Glen Ellyn restaurant (valid through Feb. 17) and one beverage during the pre-show reception.

Each concert will last one hour.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.