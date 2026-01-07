Bartlett’s 120 Live celebrating anniversary with $1.20 drink specials Jan. 9-11

120 Live in Bartlett is celebrating its one year anniversary of new ownership with $1.20 drink specials Jan. 9-11. (Photo provided by 120 Live. )

120 Live Bartlett, a neighborhood bar and restaurant located in downtown Bartlett, is celebrating an anniversary that honors both its five-year presence in the community and its first year under the ownership of Diana Gunsteen.

120 Live Bartlett will kick off the anniversary celebration Jan. 9- 11. Guests can enjoy $1.20 drink specials, featured food offerings and in-house giveaways.

Located in a 115-year-old building just steps from the Bartlett Metra station, 120 Live Bartlett has long served as a welcoming gathering place for locals seeking fresh, made-from-scratch food, a true pub atmosphere and a consistent lineup of live entertainment, according to a news release.

In January 2025, Gunsteen purchased the business after being a regular guest, stepping in when the original owner decided to sell to ensure the venue remained a community mainstay.

“120 Live has always been a place where people come together for music, great food and to see familiar faces,” Gunsteen said in the news release. “When the opportunity came to take ownership, my goal was to preserve everything people love about this space while continuing to grow and enhance the experience. This anniversary season is about celebrating the history of 120 Live and the community that has supported it from the beginning.”

Beyond anniversary happenings, 120 Live keeps the energy going year-round with a full calendar of recurring favorites. Guests can enjoy open mic nights, comedy shows, themed trivia nights, music bingo every Wednesday at 7 p.m. and karaoke every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Live music from local artists fills the venue on weekends, featuring a variety of genres and performances for every kind of night out.

For more information and the most up-to-date event schedule, visit 120livebartlett.com.