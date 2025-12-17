New brewery joins relaunched St. Charles Brew Tour Challenge

The new, redesigned Brew Tour t-shirt that patrons will receive once they complete the Brew Tour Challenge. (Drew Pertl)

The St. Charles Brew Tour Challenge is back and now features a new brewery to visit.

The St. Charles Business Alliance announced that Brother Chimp Brewing, which recently opened their St. Charles location, is now part of the popular tour, which is found on the Travel St. Charles app.

Guests who complete the challenge will receive a free, limited-edition, redesigned t-shirt, that showcases the local breweries.

The six breweries on the St. Charles Brew Tour Challenge are 93 Octane Brewery, Alter Brewing + Kitchen, Broken Brix Homebrew Shop, Brother Chimp Brewing, Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling and Riverlands Brewing.

To participate in the St. Charles Brew Tour, download the Travel St. Charles App and create an account. To download the app, visit stcalliance.org/travelstcharlesapp.

Once an account has been created, locate the Brew Tour Challenge found under the “Challenges Tab,” and click “Check In” while visiting on the six breweries. When a visitor has “checked-into” all six breweries, they will be eligible to receive a limited-edition Brew Tour t-shirt that can be picked up at the St. Charles Municipal Building between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

With the relaunch of the Brew Tour Challenge, individuals who have previously completed the challenge will now be eligible to receive the new, redesigned t-shirt once they complete the challenge again.

“Since launching the Brew Tour Challenge in 2021, we’ve had more than 6,000 check-ins at our local St. Charles breweries,” Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance said in the news release. “We’re thrilled with the impact this program has had and we’re exciting to see even more people participate and support local.”

To find more information regarding the St. Charles Brew Tour Challenge, visit stcalliance.org/brewtour. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967, or by email at info@stcalliance.org.