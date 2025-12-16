Shaw Local

Playa Bar & Music Lounge set to open in St. Charles on New Year’s Eve

A new seaside-themed Mexican dining experience, "Playa Bar & Music Lounge" is opening in a few weeks in St. Charles.

By Aimee Barrows and Joey Weslo

Playa Bar & Music Lounge in St. Charles will open its doors with a New Year’s Eve party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31.

According to a post on Playa’s Facebook page, the new business will have a late-night food menu, hand crafted cocktails, champagne toast and confetti drop. DJ Marvin Cornel and DJ Ness will spin a blend of house, techno, Afro house and club anthems at this 21 and over event.

The Arechiga Restaurant Group, which owns Playa, is putting the final touches on its new coastal-lounge dining experience, located at 2061 Lincoln Highway in St. Charles.

Through Playa, Arechiga hopes to transcend dining expectations through a destination “where food, cocktails and atmosphere come together in harmony.”

The “upscale-casual” tacos, margaritas and music lounge occupies 7,000 square feet, accommodating 150 patrons. The menu includes Mexican-themed appetizers, tacos, sides and desserts with specialty craft cocktails.

The Arechiga Restaurant Group also owns Hacienda Real and Tia Carmen in Geneva, and Salsa Verde’s St. Charles and Yorkville locations.

