National touring comedians bring the laughs to The Comedy Vault this holiday season

Michael Palascak will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Dec. 31-Jan. 3. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault. )

Bid adieu to 2025 and welcome 2026 with plenty of laughs, as The Comedy Vault in Batavia welcomes more national comedians this month.

Annie Lederman brings her “Anniwood” tour to The Comedy Vault in Batavia Friday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 13. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault )

Annie Lenderman

Annie Lederman brings her “Anniwood” tour to Batavia Friday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 13 for two shows each night. Known for her unapologetic style and sharp wit, Annie has appeared on Showtime, Comedy Central, MTV and podcasts including “The Joe Rogan Experience” and “WTF with Marc Maron.” This is a 21 and older show.

BABS Comedy Club Presents: Kid-Prov

Bring the kiddos out for Kid-Prov, an interactive improv comedy show created especially for kids, on Sunday, Dec. 14. Watch comedians create hilarious scenes and songs based on audience suggestions. High-energy, musical, and family-friendly fun recommended for kids ages 4–12.

Joey Avery

Viral comedian Joey Avery returns to The Comedy Vault Dec. 18-20 for three nights of sharp, high-energy stand-up. Known for his Comedy Central appearances and “Don’t Tell Comedy" features, his smart storytelling and crowd connection make this a must-see weekend. This is a 21 and older show.

Chris Higgins brings his clever, relatable stand-up to The Comedy Vault on Dec. 21. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault )

Chris Higgins

Nationally touring comedian Chris Higgins brings his clever, relatable stand-up to The Comedy Vault on Dec. 21. With viral clips racking up millions of views and appearances at “Netflix Is A Joke” and major comedy festivals, this is a great opportunity to catch a fast-rising comic live. This show is for ages 18 and up.

Tapped In Comedy Presents: Bits & Buckets — Ugly Sweater Edition

Bits & Buckets returns with a festive twist on Friday, Dec. 26. Comics perform their set, then pull a random topic from a bucket and riff on it live. Wear your ugliest holiday sweater for 10% off your in-house bill, and the ugliest sweater of the night (voted by the comics) wins $20 off their bill plus two show vouchers. This show is for ages 18 and up.

Chicago favorite Vik Pandya will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Dec. 27. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault )

Vik Pandya

Chicago favorite Vik Pandya brings his bold, fast-paced headlining hour to The Comedy Vault on Saturday, Dec. 27. With Dry Bar Comedy specials, chart-topping albums, and nationwide touring credits, he delivers smart comedy with a chaotic edge. This show is for ages 18 and up.

Michael Palascak

Ring in the New Year with Michael Palascak, a nationally recognized comedian seen on “The Late Late Show,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and ”Last Comic Standing." Palascak will perform five shows Dec. 31-Jan. 3.His warm, clever storytelling makes this the perfect way to close out the year with laughs. This show is for ages 21 and older.

For more information or to purchase tickets to any of these shows, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.