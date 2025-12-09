49th annual Festival of the Gnomes set for this weekend at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre

The 49th annual Festival of the Gnomes takes the stage at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre Dec. 13-14. (Photo provided by the City of Joliet. )

A beloved holiday tradition returns to Joliet this weekend, as the 49th annual Festival of the Gnomes takes the stage at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre.

The shows are set for 2 p.m. on both Saturday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 14. The live production follows a cast of “wee folk” on their adventures of doing good works while outsmarting trolls.

Guests are invited to visit the gift shop before and after the show for unique gnome treasures, including an iconic gnome hat. Those who already have a gnome hat can stop by to get a free tassel sewn onto the cap to mark another year at the show.

The theatre’s lobby, which opens at 1 p.m., will have music and the cookie factory with special treats, along with a chance to win a handcrafted gnome doll. Guests will receive a free raffle ticket at the door.

Admission is $5 and this year’s event is cashless for all purchases.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.