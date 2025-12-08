Discover holiday light shows across northern Illinois

Winter might bring shorter days and longer, colder nights. But this holiday season, northern Illinois transforms into a dazzling wonderland of lights and sounds.

Whether you prefer the cozy comfort of a drive-thru spectacle synchronized to music, or an immersive, artistic walk-thru surrounded by millions of twinkling bulbs, northern Illinois is a destination for holiday spectacle.

The historic Square in downtown Woodstock has become a sparkling winter wonderland as tens of thousands of twinkling lights are illuminated on park trees and square buildings, ushering in holiday magic in a Victorian-era setting.

Christmas at Cantigny returns for its third season Friday. (Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com/Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com)

Christmas at Cantigny brightens up the park’s natural surroundings with twinkling lights, including a new light display in the rose garden this year. Afterward, check out the Cocoa Cabanas for a fun and festive way to gather around the fire.

Located near Cantigny’s ice rink, each cabana has a fire table and heated seating area to keep your group cozy and warm. Packages include full bar service and tasty eats such as gourmet pizzas, warm pretzel bites and chili. Be sure to reserve a cabana before your visit at cantigny.org/christmas-at-cantigny/ice-rink-cocoa-cabanas.

Many winter events, like Christmas at Cantigny, bring a glow into the darkness of the season through light displays and fire pits. One of the area’s most popular light festivals is Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Illumination returns for its 13th year of innovative light shows and music along a paved path.

“Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum” returns for its 13th year beginning Saturday, Nov. 15 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (John Weinstein)

Step inside a warming and concession tent for a quick bite and to pick up your s’mores kit. Then head over to the fire pit to warm up again while roasting marshmallows. Illumination runs through Jan. 3. For tickets and more information, visit mortonarb.org/explore/activities/exhibitions/illumination.

Not far from the arboretum is Wheaton’s Cosley Zoo, which has more than 20,000 twinkling lights and animal displays. The zoo is open until 9 p.m. every day. Visit cosleyzoo.org for more information.

The glow of lights guides visitors as they stroll through Christkindlmarket at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora. Experience a touch of German and European holiday traditions at this outdoor marketplace featuring unique gifts. Last year, youngsters took part in a Lantern Parade where they met Christkind, a fairy-like being who brings presents to children in German-speaking countries. Be sure to take a break from the festivities to enjoy food and beverages, including mulled wine.

Christkindlmarket will be open through Dec. 24. Plan your visit at christkindlmarket.com/aurora.

While in Aurora, check out the Festival of Lights show in Phillips Park. The display is open from 5-9 p.m. every night through Sunday, Dec. 28. The mile-long path is lined with spectacular displays, complete with holiday music on a closed-circuit radio station. Click here for more information.

The Christkindlmarket is open at RiverEdge Park with an array of vendors and special holiday events. (BryVisuals Photography 2023)

Another popular market is the Chris Kringle Market in downtown Ottawa. Grab a market mug of Belgian hot cocoa to sip while you stroll under the twinkling lights, making your way among sparkling boutique windows filled with soft sweaters, brightly colored ornaments, fresh greens and new novels. Or grab a bite to eat while enjoying live entertainment or stopping by a holiday-themed workshop. The Chris Kringle Market is open Fridays through Sundays from now through Dec. 21. Learn more at chriskringlemarket.com.

Also in the Illinois Valley area, the Home for the Holidays Light Show is at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. Check out the illuminated displays on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas. Click here for more information.

La Salle’s popular Celebration of Lights display illuminates Rotary Park again this year. The holiday drive-thru is open from 5-9 p.m. every night through Jan. 1. The show features more than 400 original displays. Click here for more information.

In the Sauk Valley, stop by Centennial Park in Rock Falls for the drive-thru Holiday Light Display. The shows run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 28. Click here for more information.

East Dundee’s Magical Christmas Santa’s Village Amusement & Water Park runs on select nights through Dec. 23. Enjoy over 3 million lights synchronized to holiday music and dazzling displays as you drive through the park. At the end of the route, you can park, visit Santa, enjoy a snowless tube slide, take family photos with numerous photo ops and buy delicious funnel cakes and hot chocolate. For information or tickets, visit santasvillagedundee.com or call 847-426-6751.

Geneva’s Peck Farm Park will host Winter Wonder Lights daily from 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1. Visitors can stroll through the illuminated pathways and take in the twinkling splendor. No registration or fees required to walk the Winter Wonder Lights. For more information, visit genevaparks.org.

And finally, Santa’s Rock N Lights is a one-mile spectacular light show set to music drive-thru at Kane County Cougars Stadium, Northwestern Medicine Field. Experience over 1,000 feet of dancing light tunnels and larger-than-life 3D light sculptures of dinosaurs, reindeer, polar bears and more, through Dec. 31. To buy tickets, visit santasrocknlights.com.

Shaw Local Entertainment Editor Aimee Barrows and correspondent Diane Krieger Spivak contributed to this story.