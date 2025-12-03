Axiom Brass ‘Holiday Brass’ concert Sunday, Dec. 7

Axiom Brass will perform "Holiday Brass" at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, hosted by Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May St. in Aurora. From left are Alex Laskey, double horn; Bethany Vaughn, trumpet; Corey Sansolo, trombone; Serena Vaughn, trumpet; and Dorival Puccini, Jr., trumpet. (Photo provided by Axiom Brass)

“Holiday Brass,” a seasonal concert by award-winning Axiom Brass, will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May St. in Aurora.

The Chicago-based ensemble returns to Chamber Music on the Fox with timeless classics and works of contemporary composers. Featured musicians are Alex Laskey, double horn; Bethany Vaughn, trumpet; Corey Sansolo, trombone; Serena Vaughn, trumpet; and Dorival Puccini, Jr., trumpet, according to a news release.

Admission is $25 for adults and $15 for students. Parking is free.

Axiom is known for innovative, dynamic performances that feature standard repertoire, contemporary classical music and Latin American music, according to a news release.

Axiom has collaborated with many other groups, including the New York Philharmonic Brass Quintet, Chicago Symphony Brass Quintet and Fischoff Chamber Music Society.

Call 630-896-1033 for more information.