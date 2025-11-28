Holiday happenings in Kendall County

A Christmas tree lighting ceremony was part of the activities at the Oswego Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego in this Shaw Local file photo. (Eric Schelkopf)

The holidays are here, and in Kendall County towns like Oswego, Yorkville, Plano and Sandwich are focused on fun, old-fashioned traditions. The 2025 calendar is full of events that celebrate this local spirit, including holiday walks, tree lightings, holiday parades and shopping events.

Plano

Christmas Open House

Where: Main Street Merchants, 218 Mitchell Drive

When: Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

mainstreetmerchants.net

Main Street Merchants is a collective boutique featuring 34 local businesses all under one roof, with 10 “popup vendors” through the end of December. You’ll be able to enjoy refreshments and gourmet food tastings while shopping around this special 1500 square foot hub that comes alive and sparkles for the holidays. Customers will be able to pull a raffle ticket at the checkout, where they could be one of three lucky winners to earn their entire purchase for free.

Kris Kringle Mingle Market

Where: Emily G. Johns School, 430 Mitchell Drive

When: Dec. 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

planocommerce.org

Support local makers with festive treats, crafts, clothing, artisan gifts and much more. Enjoy holiday fun with a Santa visit and take a photo with the Grinch.

Plano Rockin’ Christmas Events

Lighted Vehicle Parade – Friday, Dec. 5, line up 5:45 p.m. at Plano High School. Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Decorate your vehicle and spread Holiday spirit.

Annual Spirit Award Presentation – The Ross Greiter Spirit Award is given each year to the person that best represents the “Spirit of Christmas” throughout the year.

Other events include Plano School bands to perform at depot and other award presentations.

Free cookies and hot cocoa in the depot. Food available for purchase outside the depot.

Check out “Plano Rockin’ Christmas” Facebook page. Call Plano City Hall 630-552-8275 with questions.

Oswego

Oswego Christmas Walk

Where: Downtown Oswego

When: Dec. 5, 4:30-8:30 p.m.

oswegoil.org/residents/special-events/draft-christmas-walk

The Village of Oswego Christmas Walk kicks off the holiday season. Enjoy local choirs, live ice sculpting, an inflatable sled hill, games, crafts and giveaways. Children are invited to bring their wish list to visit with Santa and Santa’s reindeer. Watch the annual tree lighting performance and the emergency vehicle light parade by the Oswego Fire Department District. In addition to decorated trucks and cars, favorite characters will take part in the parade. Downtown stores welcome you to enjoy holiday décor and browse for seasonal gifts.

Oswego Christmas Cookie Walk

Where: Downtown Oswego

When: Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pre-purchase a special cookie tin. Stroll around Downtown Oswego and enjoy festive sweet treats from participating businesses.

Jingle Bell Jog

Where: Old Traughber to Oswego Chamber Office

When: Dec. 13, 9 a.m.

Runners receive a long sleeve Tech type shirt and jingle bells. Wear your Santa Hat and your bells and enjoy a jog that’s no pressure and full of fun.

Sandwich

A Merry Little Sandwich Christmas

Where: Veteran’s Park

When: Dec. 6, 4-7 p.m.

Visit Santa, decorate cookies, children’s crafts, tree lighting, food trucks and much more!

Yorkville

Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration

Where: Yorkville Chapel on the Green, 107 W. Center St.

When: Dec. 13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

yorkvillechapelonthegreen.org

Enjoy time-honored holiday activities at this picturesque Yorkville chapel including Yorkville High School madrigal singers, brass and string, Virtues in Motion Dance Performance and Children’s Community Choir. There’s a luncheon, sweet shoppe, and plenty of children’s craft activities, too. Bring canned goods or gloves to be donated to Kendall County Food Pantry.

Deck the Trees Holiday Walk

Where: Town Square Park

When: December - New Year

yorkville.il.us

The Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department launches a new tradition. Step into a winter wonderland as you stroll through a festive display of over 30 beautifully holiday trees uniquely decorated by community organizations, businesses and families.