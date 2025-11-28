Geneva’s annual Christmas Walk & Holiday House Tour Dec. 5–6

A couple wearing light up necklaces pauses in front of a Christmas display during the annual Christmas Walk with the arrival of Carolers, Santa Lucia and Santa Claus Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 in Geneva. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Two of Geneva’s most beloved holiday traditions are back this year: the Geneva Christmas Walk and Holiday House Tour, happening Friday and Saturday, Dec. 5–6.

“For many, the Christmas Walk and House Tour mark the official start of the holiday season,” said Johanna Patterson, Communications Director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, in a news release. “We’re thrilled to bring back these joyful experiences that truly showcase the charm, spirit, and sense of community that Geneva is known for.”

Christmas Walk – Friday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

The celebration begins in downtown Geneva at 6 p.m. with the ever-popular Bob’s Candy Cane Parade, leading up to the presentation of the first candy cane of the season by Graham’s Chocolates. The enchanting Santa Lucia, a symbol of Swedish tradition, will also make a special appearance, distributing cookies to attendees.

As the countdown begins, the community will gather for the lighting of the Christmas Tree on the historic courthouse lawn. Moments later, Santa Claus arrives in true holiday style, officially opening his cozy Geneva home at 10 S. Third St. for visits with children.

Reservations are required for Santa visits. Registration opens Nov. 3 at genevachamber.com. Each time slot is $10, which includes a private 10-minute visit with Santa and a festive goodie bag.

Throughout the evening, visitors can enjoy live carolers, fresh-roasted chestnuts and the sights, sounds and smells of Geneva’s beautifully decorated shops and restaurants.

The Geneva Holiday House Tour is Dec. 5–6, 2025. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce. )

Holiday House Tour – Dec. 5–6

The magic continues with the Holiday House Tour, featuring five stunning homes professionally decorated for the season by local designers. This self-guided tour offers inspiration, holiday spirit and a firsthand look at unique holiday décor inside some of Geneva’s most charming residences. The tour runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec.

Homes on the tour include:

Stunning Modern Contemporary

Tucked beneath the trees and the stars sits a home that shines with both architectural history and heartfelt hospitality. Built in 1957 and lovingly expanded in recent years, this Modern Contemporary home seamlessly blends midcentury design with sophisticated luxury. During the holidays it glows with joy, laughter, and the unmistakable warmth of Christmas. Decorated by: Boxwood Home Design and Cabinetry | Outdoor Lighting by Plandscape

Traditional Beauty

Christmas sparkles in this elegant, traditional-style 4,100-square-foot Augustine Custom Home, built in 2002. Steep gables are traced in warm white lights; their clean outlines echoing the soft amber glow spilling from the home’s many windows. The stately landscape is dressed for the season with fresh pines, garlands, and twinkling strands of lights that make the entire yard shimmer with festive magic.

Cape Cod Holiday Classic

Step into the glow of this spectacular 1947 Cape Cod Holiday Classic. Set on one of Geneva’s most prestigious tree-lined streets, this home is 3,600 square feet of timeless charm, thoughtful design and festive cheer.

Timeless Greek Revival

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this Greek Revival home in the historic district is one of the oldest homes in Geneva. Built between 1846 and 1853, and thoughtfully renovated in 2020, this 3,200-square-foot home beautifully blends old-world craftsmanship with modern comfort. The original limestone foundation and front doorway is dressed for the holidays in lavish greenery, its 1846 leaded glass transom remains intact, grounding the home in its rich past.

Elegant Farmhouse

Discover the charm of this elegant holiday farmhouse, lovingly restored and glowing with Christmas spirit. With roots dating back to the 19th century, this storied property holds generations of history and character. Once the home of Martin Thompson, devoted caretaker of Island Park for over 20 years, the home was thoughtfully renovated in 2019 with the help of Wetmore Construction.

Tickets include a holiday tea and the scent of the season from Inluro (while supplies last) and are available for $42. Proceeds are used to decorate Geneva for the holiday season. Purchase at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, 8 South Third St., online at genevachamber.com or at any of the locations listed below (in Geneva unless indicated otherwise).

Call 630-232-6060 to pre-order over the phone. Tickets will not be for sale at the homes.

Cocoon, 212 S. Third St. – 630-232-8340

Country Naturals, 316 Campbell St. – 630-232-1172

Little Red Barn Door, 21 S. Third St. – 630-402-0072

SG Geneva/Scentimental Gardens, 428 W. State St – 630-232-1303

Heinz Brothers Greenhouse, 2010 E Main St., St. Charles – 630-377-6288

Farmdog Flowers, 239 W. Wilson St., Batavia- 630-326-9432

Above locations only accept cash or check.

Swish Avenue, 1510 Commons Drive – hello@swishavenue.com (credit accepted)

“We invite visitors from near and far to experience the warmth, beauty, and community spirit that make Geneva so special this time of year,” Patterson said in the release.

Tickets and additional information will be available at genevachamber.com.