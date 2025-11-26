5 Things to Do: St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade, Celebration of Lights in Batavia this weekend

- St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Electric Christmas Parade (St. Charles): One of the most anticipated events of the year in the Fox Valley, the Electric Christmas Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29 in downtown St. Charles. The Lighting of the Lights ceremony is at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28. Visit stcholidayhomecoming.com for more information.
- Celebration of Lights (Batavia): The city will kick off the holidays with this family celebration at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30. Welcome Santa, sing along to holiday tunes, watch the Christmas tree lighting at more at the Batavia Riverwalk. Click here for more information.
- Micky Dolenz of The Monkees (St. Charles): The lead singer of The Monkees, Micky Dolenz, will perform at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29. Visit arcadalive.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Comedian Helen Hong (Batavia): The Comedy Vault in Batavia will host Helen Hong on Friday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 29. She will perform two shows each night. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com/events for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” (Aurora): This Broadway classic is running at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora through Jan. 11. Celebrate the magic of the holidays with the whole family through song and dance. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
