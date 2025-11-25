Woodstock to illuminate historic Square at annual lighting ceremony

Mrs. Claus and Santa receive a “high five” from a youngster that was too shy to visit with Santa Claus during the Lighting of the Square Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Woodstock. The annual holiday season event featured brass music, caroling, free doughnuts and cider, food trucks, festive selfie stations and shopping. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The historic Woodstock Square will illuminate with thousands of twinkling lights at the city’s annual Lighting of the Square event Friday, Nov. 28.

Woodstock captures the spirit and nostalgia of the holidays as tens of thousands of twinkling white lights transform the Square into a winter wonderland, according to a news release from the city.

From 4 to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy festive activities, live music and family fun leading up to the highly anticipated lighting ceremony at 7 p.m.

Local shops and restaurants will be open, welcoming visitors with holiday shopping, treats and dining options. The Woodstock Recreation Department will host a Grinch N’ Greet at Ethereal, where visitors can meet the Grinch himself and pose for photos.

Throughout the evening, guests can explore the Annual Tree Walk at the Woodstock Opera House, the Gingerbread Walk at the Old Courthouse Center and holiday crafts and story time with the Woodstock Public Library.

Families can also support local causes with the Woodstock Police Department’s Stuff the Squad toy drive, and warm up with treats from the Woodstock Heating & Cooling Donut Station at the Spring House.

Musical entertainment will fill the air with performances by the Brass Choir and Dickens Carollers, followed by a special appearance from the Woodstock Community Choir before the lights are turned on.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 5 p.m., greeting children near the Santa Hut on Benton Street, presented by the Rotary Club of Woodstock.

The weekend’s festivities continue with the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Woodstock Christmas Parade on Sunday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. Following the parade, families are invited to Cookies & Churros with Santa, where children can share their holiday wishes and enjoy sweet treats at Trademark Events Center.

For more information and a complete lineup of events, visit woodstockil.gov/lighting.