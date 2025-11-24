Tour Geneva’s art studios with Artists Sunday Road Rally Nov. 30

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is Artists Sunday®, a nationwide campaign that encourages people to buy art directly from artists and local art shops for the holidays.

Geneva will participate for the first time in this celebration of the arts, which will be held Sunday, Nov. 30.

The Geneva Foundation for the Arts, in collaboration with Patty Donahue, event coordinator and owner of Image Awards, Engraving & Creative Keepsakes and Studio Patty D, will present The Artists Sunday Road Rally.

This free, self-guided art tour of Geneva artists, studios and shops supporting local artists, runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participating locations will host live demos, art exhibitions and event specials. Those attending the Road Rally will gather raffle tickets from each location for a chance to win one of a kind prize packages.

Participating businesses and studios include The Winding Deerpath, Midwest Nice, Tinker Belz Art, Studio Patty D, Art by Emilia, Evoke Salon and Gallery, Children’s Art Classes and the Geneva Public Library.

Click here for event information and a map of the rally.