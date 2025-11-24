Sterling’s Sights & Sounds event to welcome holiday season

A horse drawn carriage moves past the Sterling theater Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 as revelers take a ride through the downtown for the Seasonal Sights and Sounds Christmas walk. (Alex T. Paschal)

Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season in downtown Sterling with the annual Sights & Sounds event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5.

When the big guy arrives, you know Christmas is in full swing. Mr. and Mrs. Claus greet the crowd Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 to start Sterling’s Seasonal Sights and Sounds Christmas walk. (Alex T. Paschal)

Enjoy late-night shopping and dining, Santa visits, live entertainment, kids activities and the annual tree lighting.

Santa will arrive around 5:15 p.m., and the lighting of the Liberty Plaza Christmas tree will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Locust and 4th Streets across from the Sterling Theatre.

New this year, enjoy free trolley rides with hop on/hop off service to be able to enjoy shopping and activities throughout the downtown. Stops include Santa’s Workshop, Dale Park, the 100 block of East 3rd Street (near Sloppy Gene’s) and the Shoppes at Grandon Plaza.

Dale Park Holiday Market vendors include Busy Bee Bakery, Mim’s Gourmet Goods, Katie’s Bowtique, Treats by Britney, Just US Pearl Pretties, Drøm Jewelry, Timberlight Creations, The Snapdragon Guild, Creative Wolfe, Amberay’s Whipped Body Butter and doughMAMA.

Santa’s Workshop, which is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of 1st Avenue and 4th Street, will offer several free children’s activities.

Additional holiday events in Sterling include a free community concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4 at The Big Red Church; an Ugly Sweater Party on Thursday, Dec. 11 at the Sterling Theatre; and the 12 Bars of Christmas Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 13.

For more information, visit sterlingmainstreet.org.