Rock Falls kicks off the holidays this weekend with Hometown Holidays Christmas Walk

Rock Falls Hometown Holidays organizers announced during the Love Light Tree ceremony on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, that a tree had been planted in 2019 with the intention of becoming the new Love Light Tree one day. It was planted off the road in RW&B Park to protect it from the salt.

Rock Falls Hometown Holidays Christmas Walk and Love Light Ceremony are both Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

By Aimee Barrows

Rock Falls’ Hometown Holidays Christmas Walk returns to the city’s uptown district this weekend, transforming it into a holiday wonderland.

This beloved tradition brings together local businesses, community organizations, and thousands of residents for a festive evening featuring carols, seasonal shopping, hot cocoa, and, of course, the highly anticipated tree lighting ceremony.

The Christmas Walk begins at 5 p.m., with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free treats and cocoa, photo booths, business open houses, horse-drawn carriage rides, kids activities and much more!

The annual Love Light Ceremony is also Friday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Rock Falls United Methodist Church. The event is to honor and remember lost loved ones. The names of those loved ones will also be read at the Christmas Walk Community Ceremony later that night.

The fun continues Saturday, Nov. 22, with Grinch Dodgeball at noon at Rock Falls Middle School and the East Coloma Craft Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harvest Time Bible Church.

For more information or a complete lineup of events, visit the Rock Falls Chamber Facebook page.

