Dishwalla cancels upcoming concert at The Dixon Historic Theatre

Dishwalla, known best for their 1996 hit “Counting Blue Cars,” has canceled their Nov. 29 performance at The Dixon Historic Theatre. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre. )

The band Dishwalla has canceled their scheduled performance at The Dixon Historic Theatre due to unforeseen circumstances.

The event, previously planned for Nov. 29, will no longer take place.

“We are deeply disappointed to share this news with our community,” said Executive Director Spencer Aurand of The Dixon Historic Theatre in a Nov. 17 news release. “Dishwalla is a band that many of our patrons were excited to see, and we understand how frustrating and disappointing this change is. Our team is committed to making the refund process as smooth and timely as possible for all ticket holders.”

The team at The Dixon is pushing ahead with the rest of this year’s season, which includes Taylorville on Dec. 13 and The Prophesy Show on Dec. 27.

Additionally, ticket packages are on sale now for next year’s spring season, with individual tickets set to go on sale at the end of this month.

“It’s going to be a stacked season with everything from AC/DC and Micheal Jackson tributes to original Nashville artists like Ray Scott and Boomtown Saints, to a special live performance by famous actor Tony Danza himself.

“We appreciate the continued support of our patrons and look forward to welcoming everyone back for an exciting new season,” Aurand said in the release.

For updates, upcoming event announcements and additional information, visit dixontheatre.com or follow The Dixon Historic Theatre on social media.