Sip & Stroll at Brookfield Zoo’s ‘Holiday Magic’ series

Toast to the holiday season at Holiday Sip & Stroll at Brookfield Zoo.
Guests ages 21 and over will have an exclusive opportunity from 5:30 to 9 p.m. next Thursday, Nov. 20, to preview the brightest Holiday Magic yet before it opens to the public.
Sleigh the night away while taking in 3.5 million twinkling lights, festive tunes from DJ Nurotic and a special visit from Buddy the Elf helping spread cheer.
The evening’s exclusive, Elf-inspired cocktail menu will have guests feeling merry and bright:
- The World’s Best Cup of Coffee: A buzzworthy twist on a cold brew with vodka, vanilla syrup, chili liqueur and coffee bean garnish
- Santa! I Know Him: A holly jolly mix of cranberry, gin, cran-rosemary syrup, ginger beer and rosemary garnish
- Smiling’s My Favorite: A merry mix of Scotch, pear liqueur, simple syrup, ginger beer, aromatic bitters and dehydrated lemon
- Maple Syrup (Just Kidding, It’s a Hot Toddy): A drink that you can cozy up to with earl gray tea, whiskey, lemon and maple syrup
Plus, guests can warm up in select animal buildings and wander the zoo in an adult-only atmosphere filled with lights, laughter and holiday cheer.
Learn more details and purchase tickets at brookfieldzoo.org/HolidaySipAndStroll.