Sip & Stroll at Brookfield Zoo’s ‘Holiday Magic’ series

Holiday Magic events return to Brookfield Zoo Chicago throughout the 2025 holiday season. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago. )

Toast to the holiday season at Holiday Sip & Stroll at Brookfield Zoo.

Guests ages 21 and over will have an exclusive opportunity from 5:30 to 9 p.m. next Thursday, Nov. 20, to preview the brightest Holiday Magic yet before it opens to the public.

Sleigh the night away while taking in 3.5 million twinkling lights, festive tunes from DJ Nurotic and a special visit from Buddy the Elf helping spread cheer.

The evening’s exclusive, Elf-inspired cocktail menu will have guests feeling merry and bright:

The World’s Best Cup of Coffee: A buzzworthy twist on a cold brew with vodka, vanilla syrup, chili liqueur and coffee bean garnish

Santa! I Know Him: A holly jolly mix of cranberry, gin, cran-rosemary syrup, ginger beer and rosemary garnish

Smiling's My Favorite: A merry mix of Scotch, pear liqueur, simple syrup, ginger beer, aromatic bitters and dehydrated lemon

Maple Syrup (Just Kidding, It's a Hot Toddy): A drink that you can cozy up to with earl gray tea, whiskey, lemon and maple syrup

Plus, guests can warm up in select animal buildings and wander the zoo in an adult-only atmosphere filled with lights, laughter and holiday cheer.

Learn more details and purchase tickets at brookfieldzoo.org/HolidaySipAndStroll.