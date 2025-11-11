Joliet Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘Fate & Destiny’ program Nov. 22-23

The Joliet Symphony Orchestra will perform the second concert of the 2025-26 season at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23 at the Sexton Auditorium, located in the Harold & Margaret Moser Performing Arts Center on the University of St. Francis campus in Joliet.

Artistic director and conductor Sean Paul Mills will lead the program of music by Hector Berlioz, Johannes Brahms and Ludwig van Beethoven, and featuring violinist Rebekah Cope-Evers and cellist Patricia White as soloists.

Titled “Fate & Destiny,” the orchestra will be performing Berlioz’s playful “Hungarian March,” Brahms’ powerful “Double Concerto in a minor” for solo violin, solo cello and orchestra and Beethoven’s dramatic “Symphony No. 5 in C minor.”

Continuing this season is a series of free pre-concert discussions titled “Noteworthy,” happening 45 minutes before each performance to provide audience members with an opportunity to learn more about the composers, selections, orchestra and soloists, as well as to ask questions and interact with the conductor and guests.

Tickets for JSO concerts are available through the JSO website at jolietsymphonyorchestra.org, the Music at Moser website at stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser and at the door beginning one hour before each performance.

Adults are $10; seniors, alumni and non-USF students are $5; USF students, music educators and youth (18 & under) are free with a current ID.