Batavia’s Soul Studio opens its doors for music, mocktails & more

A new kind of gathering place has opened its doors in the Fox Valley.

Soul Studio, located on the backside of Water Street Studios in Batavia, offers workshops, music nights and dance lessons and more. The space is also available to host private events.

Founded by Tess Bondavalli, Soul Studio grew out of her years booking live music and managing marketing for local businesses.

“My love for this community — and the generous musicians, practitioners, teachers who live here — made me want to create a space that protects positivity and growth, even when life feels heavy,” Bondavalli said in a news release. “We need to help each other keep our lights shining. Soul Studio is where we get to be vulnerable and have fun — no better place for that than the dance floor.”

The space includes a mocktail bar with natural drinks like Key Lime Pie, Chocolate Passion and Booch, Please. No alcohol will be served, so programs are open to those under 21.

Soul Studio hosts a wide range of offerings that mix curiosity, courage and play.

November’s lineup includes everything from introspective workshops to downright joyful gatherings:

Upcoming Events:

Mocktails & Mixtapes: Time Machine Night – Dance your way through the 70s, 80s, and 90s with fun outfits, mocktails and nostalgia.

– Dance your way through the 70s, 80s, and 90s with fun outfits, mocktails and nostalgia. Swipe Right: Dating, Healing, and Laughing Through Love 2.0 – Explore modern love, attachment patterns and rewriting your “type.”

– Explore modern love, attachment patterns and rewriting your “type.” Women’s Listening Circle and Men’s Group: Connection & Conversation – Open, judgment-free gatherings for honest talk and shared support.

and – Open, judgment-free gatherings for honest talk and shared support. Decode Your Dreams , EFT Tapping: Calm in the Chaos , Grounding , and Sound Baths – Classes and experiences to relax, reflect and reset.

, , , and – Classes and experiences to relax, reflect and reset. Grateful Dead Night and Hootenanny Acoustic Jam – Live music nights celebrating local artists, dancing, and community.

and – Live music nights celebrating local artists, dancing, and community. A Soothing Yoga program to de-stress and recharge.

Located at the back of Water Street Studios at 121 Flinn St. in Batavia, the 1,200 sq. ft. Soul Studio overlooks the Fox River. The loft-style space features wood floors, exposed stone and a cozy bar area, giving it a mix of warmth and creative energy that fits the spirit of the events themselves.

For more information and list of upcoming events, visit Soul Studio’s Facebook page.