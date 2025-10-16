‘The Lord of the Ring’ cast celebrates 25 years in 2026 at suburban Chicago event

Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood will reunite with fans for "An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years," a celebration tour at FAN EXPO Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (Chi Tang)

Twenty-five years ago, four grateful Hobbits left the Shire and changed the face of fantasy forever.

And in 2026, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood will reunite with fans for An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years, a celebration tour at FAN EXPO Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Saturday, Aug. 15.

More than a reunion and much more than a panel, “An Evening with the Hobbits” is part variety show, part storytelling session and all fun. Fans can expect a lively mix of behind-the-scenes memories, on-stage antics, heartfelt reflections and plenty of laughs, according to a news release.

From inside jokes and surprise moments to the friendships that still shine 25 years later, this one-of-a-kind event promises a celebration as unexpected — and joyful — as a Hobbit feast.

“FAN EXPO is all about creating unforgettable experiences, and ‘An Evening with the Hobbits’ will be exactly that,” Andrew Moyes, vice president of FAN EXPO HQ, said in the news release. “Fans are delighted whenever we host these gentlemen individually — but together, the energy is electric. Their characters are beloved, their friendship is indelible and the joy they bring to audiences is unmatched. We can’t wait to present this special anniversary celebration in 2026.”

Tickets for “An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years” at FAN EXPO Chicago will be on sale Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at FANEXPOChicago.com (admission required), along with VIP experiences that include once-in-a-lifetime photo op and autograph sessions.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago.