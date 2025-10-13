Spectators, players of all ages enjoy sports, leagues at 3D Sideouts in Island Lake

The 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern patio is popular in summer as well as on pleasant fall days. Owner Jerry DeLaurentis says a 16-foot LED screen and numerous other ultra-vibrant outdoor TVs make it a tailgate-like draw for NFL fans. (Photo provided by 3D Sideouts )

With numerous TVs, accommodating staff, great food and drink and terrific outdoor seating for sunny fall days, 3D Sideouts in Island Lake is the perfect spot to watch or play sports, or relax with friends and family.

Jerry DeLaurentis, owner of 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern at 4018 W. Roberts Road, said seasonal sports games are available to watch on about 30 indoor and outdoor TVs, with surround sound inside and out.

With food and drink specials plus bowling, darts and baggo leagues forming or under way, fall is an especially great time to gather at the iconic establishment.

“With the awesome weather we’ve had, having the outside patio with our 16-foot LED screen has been fantastic,” he said. “It’s almost like a tailgate party every Saturday and Sunday. Plus, our outdoor TVs are true outdoor TVs. They’re super vibrant, so if you’re watching a game outside, even on a sunny day, you can really see it.”

Additionally, Sideouts boasts the Sunday NFL Ticket premium sports package.

“We show all of the games,” DeLaurentis said. “Every NFL game every week. Whether you’re a Chicago Bears fan or a Dallas Cowboys fan or a Cleveland Browns fan ... you can find it here.”

Football, of course, isn’t the only game to enjoy at Sideouts, which also is an Official Blackhawks Bar as well as a great place to catch the Chicago Bulls and post-season baseball.

Those who’d rather do than watch have great activities from which to choose.

Though fall bowling leagues have begun, a few roster openings remain, DeLaurentis said. Darts and indoor bags leagues start in late October.

Those interested can call 847-526-7174 or sign up at 3dsideouts.com.

Sideouts features a broad selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails and beers. Food is served daily. Menu options range from pastas, pizzas and paninis to grilled, blackened salmon and pot roast.

Fall specials include half price pizza and dollar wings during Monday night football games. A Friday, all-you-can-eat fish fry is 4 to 10 p.m. weekly. Brunch is available 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and select holidays.

For other information, visit 3dsideouts.com, email staff@sideouts.com or call 847-526-7174.