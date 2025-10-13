Downtown Dixon gears up for annual Scarecrow Festival Oct. 18

The Dixon Scarecrow Fest is Saturday, Oct. 18, and spans six blocks in the city’s downtown. (Photo provided by Discover Dixon)

Downtown Dixon will be transformed into a festive hub of autumn fun as the Scarecrow Festival returns Saturday, Oct. 18.

More than 100 vendors, booths and activities will fill six city blocks during the event, which also includes a pumpkin derby, and of course, a variety of creatively decorated scarecrows made by local businesses and organizations.

“The Scarecrow Festival is one of the most anticipated events of the year in Dixon! Thousands come downtown to enjoy the six blocks full of fun activities for all ages,” said Lucas Pauley, marketing director for Discover Dixon. “Each year keeps getting better and better, with more and more visitors coming to join in on the fun. So much planning and work goes into this event, with help from the city to countless volunteers, to generous downtown businesses. It’s such a great reflection of what makes the community so special, and we could not do it without everyone involved.”

Dixon Scarecrow Festival. Lamp post display (Troy Taylor)

Festival Highlights:

· Crafters, vendors and downtown shop specials

· Pumpkin painting and pumpkin bowling

· Street performers, games and face painting

· Petting zoo and kids activities

· Doughnut eating contests and flower pot decorating

· The Pumpkin Derby returns at 1 p.m. on Hennepin Avenue

· Live music

· Food trucks throughout the festival grounds

· Creative scarecrows decorated by local businesses and organizations

Dozens of decorated pumpkins line up to dry along First Street Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Dixon (Alex T. Paschal)

Pumpkin Derby

Start your engines… and your imagination! The highly anticipated Pumpkin Derby is rolling back into downtown Dixon as part of the annual Scarecrow Festival!

The derby will take place on Hennepin Avenue between First and Second streets, with check-in at noon and the race beginning at 1 p.m. Pumpkins transformed into “race cars” will speed down Hennepin Avenue, competing for prizes and bragging rights.

Cash prizes will be awarded for both Grand Champion (fastest overall) and Best in Show (most creative design), with divisions for:

· Youth with Family (5 & under)

· Kids (6–12)

· Teen (13–17)

· Adult (18+)

· Business/Organization

For more information about Scarecrow Festival, visit discoverdixon.com/events/scarecrow-festival.