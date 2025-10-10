Bret Michaels ‘excited’ to celebrate opening of Hollywood Casino Joliet with Oct. 18 performance

Bret Michaels will perform with his solo band at the brand-new Hollywood Casino Joliet on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Photo provided by Bret Michaels )

Bret Michaels may have performed thousands of shows over his 40-plus-year music career, but you’d never know it from the enthusiasm and energy he brings every time he hits the stage.

Michaels, who is the frontman for the ‘80s rock band Poison, will perform with his solo band at the brand-new Hollywood Casino Joliet on Saturday, Oct. 18. Michaels is the first performer at the casino’s event center.

“I am forever grateful to get to do what I love to do, be on the road, meet great people and play music,“ Michaels said. ”I’m as excited today as the day I started. I look at every show the same, whether it’s the grand opening of a casino or at a stadium. I treat it with the excitement of my first time, because it could be the last time. It’s that moment, hitting the stage, where the chemistry is just awesome.”

Fans can expect to hear Poison’s biggest hits like “Nothing But a Good Time,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Fallen Angel,” “Talk Dirty to Me” and more, in addition to some of Michaels’ solo music.

“It’s all killer hits, no filler,” he said. “This is a celebration of the grand opening of the Hollywood Casino- it’s a party and a purpose. It’s going to be nothing but a good time.”

Michaels rose to fame with Poison in the mid-’80s, becoming a defining face of the Hollywood glam rock scene. Poison scored several Top 10 hits and three multi-platinum-selling studio albums during the scene’s heyday: the 1986 debut “Look What the Cat Dragged In,” followed by their 1988 sophomore effort “Open Up and Say Ahh!” followed by 1990’s “Flesh and Blood.”

However, when the music scene changed in the early ‘90s with the emergence of grunge bands from Seattle like Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, Poison and bands from the same Hollywood scene quickly fell out of favor.

Yet decades later, Michaels is back at the top of his game, thankful to the fans who stuck with him through the good times and bad.

“We managed to make it through over the years because people know what matters, and they know we’re sincere. We kept sticking to our guns and playing the music we love,” he said.

In addition to fighting through tough times in the music business, Michaels has also managed to persevere through several health challenges. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a child and still has to give himself five shots a day and constantly monitor his blood sugar.

“Diabetes is tough, but I take a mentality of victory over victim,” he said. “I want to go on stage and rock and I have to make sure my blood sugars are as good as they can be. Honestly, there are some tough days. But I decided I’ll find a way to get it done instead of being a victim.”

Something that’s close to Michaels’ heart is helping children who also suffer from Type 1 diabetes. He donates money to various charities in every city he plays, often to send children to a camp for diabetics.

“When I was a kid, I thought I was the only kid with diabetes - I didn’t know there were other kids who had it,” he said. “Kids from around the area didn’t talk about it, but my mom sent me to a camp for diabetic kids, and I’m still friends with some of them today.”

Michaels also suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2010 and spent several days in a coma. He said he had to “fight through therapy” to relearn how to walk and talk again.

“I’m 95% recovered, but still have a few tics and quirks. If anyone wants to hear some Bret Michaels songs, listen to ”Unbroken" and “Back in the Day.” Both songs touch on the trials and tribulations of life.”

These days, Michaels is all about having fun and playing live music, never using prerecorded tracks in his shows. He also makes sure to give a special shout out to veterans and first responders at each and every performance.

“I make an absolute moment of celebrating our men and women that give us the freedoms of opinions,” he said. “I bring them on stage, just to let people know they’re appreciated. As the son of a veteran, my dad’s message was we get to have freedom of opinions.”

Michaels said that he takes having fun seriously, and promises that fans will have a great time at the show.

“I’m a fan of music and the fans know that, and it’s about treating the bands, fans and crew great. The audience sees that I want to be there with them. I never mail it in,” he said.

As of press time, tickets were still available on resale sites. For more information about Hollywood Casino Joliet, visit hollywoodcasinojoliet.com. For more information about Bret Michaels, visit bretmichaels.com.