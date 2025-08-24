Bret Michaels first performer at Hollywood Casino Joliet

Bret Michaels seen in this file photo during a performance at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi, Miss. in 2010. (AP Photo/Press-Register, John David Mercer)

Bret Michaels will be the first headline act at the new Hollywood Casino Joliet event center.

Michaels will come to the casino on Oct. 18, Hollywood Casino announced Monday.

The frontman for the band Poison counts among his hits “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Go That Far (Rock of Love theme song)” and “Nothing But A Good Time.”

Tickets for the show are available at Ticketmaster.

Hollywood Casino Joliet Vice President General Manager Ruben Warren shows the event center at the new casino during a media tour earlier this month. (Bob Okon)

“When we were asked who the artist was who would bring the ultimate party, big hit songs, and nothing but a good time for the grand opening of the Hollywood Joliet stage, there was only one answer — Bret Michaels,” Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, said in the news release announcing the Bret Michaels concert.

The release also noted fans are familiar with Michaels through the reality TV shows “Bret Michaels: Life as I Know It” and “Rock of Love with Bret Michaels.”

The 10,000-square-foot event center is part of the $185 million casino opened by Penn Entertainment last week near the crossing of Interstates 55 and 80 in Joliet.