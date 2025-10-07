‘Whose Live Anyway?’ improv show coming to Rialto Square Theatre

“Whose Live Anyway?” comes to the Rialto Square Theatre on Friday, Oct. 31. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Spend your Halloween night laughing as “Whose Live Anyway?” comes to the Rialto Square Theatre on Friday, Oct. 31.

The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are proud to present their new improv tour, which is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and songs all based on audience suggestions.

Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will leave audiences gasping with the witty scenes they invent before your eyes.

Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast on stage. “Whose Live Anyway” showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show, as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

All ages are welcome, but some “PG-13” language will be used during the performance.

Tickets start at $56 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.