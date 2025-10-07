Singer-songwriter Phil Vassar to perform at Genesee Theatre Oct. 18

Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Phil Vassar is bringing his “25 Years of Paradise Tour” to the Genesee Theatre on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. (Mark Maryanovich)

The “25 Years of Paradise” tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of Vassar’s breakout No. 1 single, “Just Another Day in Paradise,” according to a news release.

Featuring nightly changes in the setlist, the “25 Years of Paradise” shows offer a night of nostalgia and high energy as Vassar blends his piano-pounding hits with dynamic covers of musical icons like Billy Joel and Elton John.

In addition to the 25th anniversary of “Just Another Day in Paradise,” Vassar also has another reason to celebrate, having survived a life-altering heart attack in 2023 that nearly claimed his life and has prompted a shift toward a calmer, more grateful life.

With nine albums to his name, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards, and recognition as ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist, Vassar’s reign of chart-topping singles includes 10 No.1 hits and 27 Top 40 tracks.

Vassar’s songwriting catalog also includes hits for country stars like Collin Raye (“Little Red Rodeo”), Alan Jackson (“Right on the Money”), Tim McGraw (“My Next Thirty Years,” “For a Little While”), and Jo Dee Messina (“Bye Bye,” “Alright”).

In addition to continuing to release music, including a new single coming early next year, Vassar also continues to mentor emerging songwriters. Vassar mentored fellow Virginia native Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion, and will join Old Dominion’s “How Good Is That World Tour” across Canada this spring.

Tickets are available at PhilVassar.com. For more information, visit geneseetheatre.com.