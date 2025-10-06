Celebrate an autumn tradition at the 40th annual St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend

Debbie Krueger of St. Charles and her grandson, Dominic, 5, look at a scarecrow on display along Riverside Avenue on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 during Scarecrow Weekend in downtown St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

One of the most anticipated events of the year in downtown St. Charles is almost here!

The 40th annual St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend is Friday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 12.

Scarecrows on display on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 during Scarecrow Weekend in downtown St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

The Scarecrow Contest, the highlight of the weekend, happens throughout the event. Visitors are invited to explore and vote for their favorite scarecrows among more than 120 creative entries across four categories: Individual, Clubs/Not-for-Profits/Schools, Business, and Mega/Mechanical.

Scarecrows will be displayed along Riverside Avenue, Lincoln Park and 1st Street. Guests can cast one vote in each category and pick up an exclusive “I Voted” sticker from one of the Information Booths.

Lilly Schild, 7, of St. Charles paints a pumpkin in the activity zone along Riverside Avenue on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 during Scarecrow Weekend in downtown St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

In honor of the 40th Anniversary of Scarecrow Weekend, special t-shirts can be pre-ordered at the event, or online at scarecrowfest.com. T-shirt pickup is Oct. 22 through Oct. 24 at the St. Charles Municipal Building. No late orders will be accepted. No shipping options are available.

The Family Zone will be located in Lincoln Park and will have many family-friendly activities during the weekend, including live music, dance teams, family fun booths and roaming entertainment.

Some of the entertainers include the Windy City Ghostbusters, the Magic of Scott Piner and live music from Hillbilly Rockstarz.

The Activity Zone will be on Riverside Avenue between Main Street and Illinois Avenue. Here, visitors will find more family-friendly fall activities including Scarecrow-to-Go, a Rock-Climbing Wall, Inflatable Corn Maze and a special appearance from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile® and the Pillsbury™ Dough Boy™ on Saturday, Oct. 11.

On the 1st Street Plaza attendees can enjoy free live music throughout the weekend from 13 Days, Gregory Hyde and Ethan Bell and Kellen Langston. There will also be a “Fall in Love” photo opportunity, mascots from the St. Charles Public Library and Goldfish Swim School and face painting on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Visitors can also enjoy an array of food options throughout the weekend. In the Lincoln Park Family Zone, Just Kabobs and Taco Urbano will have food for purchase.

In the front Municipal parking lot, Franky’s Red Hots and the St. Charles Breakfast Rotary Club will be selling food, as well. In the Riverside Activity Zone, Windy Acres Farm will be selling a variety of fall treats for purchase. In honor of the weekend, many other local businesses will be offering special sales and promotions.

To learn more, visit scarecrowfest.com/salesandspecials.

“It’s incredible to look back and see how this event has evolved throughout the years since its inception,” Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance, said in the news release. “What has always remained the same, though, is its purpose – bringing family and friends together to enjoy plenty of activities, support our local businesses, and celebrate the fall season as a community.”

To find more information on St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend, visit scarecrowfest.com.