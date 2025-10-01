Downtown Joliet getting ‘cheesesteaks’ restaurant

Baby’s Cheesesteak and Lemonade, a family-owned business in Country Club Hills, will be opening a restaurant at 201 N. Ottawa St. In Joliet. A sign was recently installed at the Joliet location. A fixed opening date is not yet determined. (Photo provided by the Joliet City Center Partnership)

A family-owned Country Club Hills restaurant specializing in cheesesteaks and lemonade is coming to Joliet.

Baby’s Cheesesteak and Lemonade will be located at 201 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. The company first opened in 2006.

Previous businesses at 201 N. Ottawa St. include Harold’s Shrimp, Chicken & Pizzeria and Al Baskins clothing store.

The cheesesteak is also known as a Philly cheesesteak because the sandwich originated in Philadelphia in 1930 when Harry Olivieri and his brother Pat, who ran a hot dog stand, grilled sliced beef with onions, according to The Encyclopedia of Greater Philadelphia.

The brothers added cheese to their sandwiches after Kraft introduced Cheez Wiz in 1952, according to The Encyclopedia of Greater Philadelphia.

Baby’s Cheesesteak and Lemonade offers several variety of cheesesteaks, including half beef and chicken and all chicken, according to the extensive menu on the restaurant’s website.

The Joliet City Center Partnership is uncertain when Baby’s Cheesesteak and Lemonade will open. But the restaurant’s sign is in place.

For more information, visit babyscheesesteak.com.