Fall brings festivals, holiday events to DeKalb County

Fall is in full swing, and before you know it, the holidays will be here! It’s always a great time of year, with so many fun events happening in October, November and December.
This season offers an abundance of opportunities to explore, connect and create lasting memories.
Oct. 9
Witches Night Out — Sycamore; register at Blumen Gardens and visit participating business; ticket required; 4-8 p.m.; discoversycamore.com
Oct. 12
Sunday at Sandwich Antiques Market — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; antiques, collectibles; admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; sundayatsandwich.com
Oct. 18
Fall Crawl Genoa — Genoa Veterans Club, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa; sample wines and beers while visiting local businesses and more; advance registration required; see website for tickets; 3-8 p.m.; genoaareachamber.com
Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest – Katz Park, DeKalb; dress up your four-legged friend for Halloween and win prizes! Judging begins at 11 a.m. dekalbparkdistrict.com
Oct. 22-26
Sycamore Pumpkin Fest — Sycamore; city-wide event features decorated pumpkins, a Pumpkin Run Oct. 26, food, carnival, historic house walk, art and crafts and concludes with a parade Sunday afternoon; sycamorepumpkinfestival.com
Oct. 25
Annual Harvest Moon – Sandwich; family-friendly event that has hayrides, kids pumpkin contest, Halloween egg hunt, obstacle course and more; 6-8:30 p.m. at Knights Park. sandwichparkdistrict.org
Nov. 21
Moonlight Magic — downtown Sycamore; featuring local businesses and shops open late for sales and check out storefront windows that come alive with local performers celebrating the season; 6-8 p.m.; discoversycamore.com
Dec. 5
Walk with Santa — Sycamore; evening starts with free showing of The Polar Express at the Sycamore Theater at 4 p.m.; Sycamore Fire Department escort of Santa and Mrs. Claus to the theater and then the Santa House; includes tree lighting; 6-8 p.m.; discoversycamore.com
Dec. 6
Breakfast with Santa — River Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Drive; visit with Santa, crafts, holiday stories, light buffet breakfast; 9-10:30 a.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com, 815-758-6663.
Dec. 11
Winter Chocolate Walk – Sycamore; Visit downtown Sycamore’s shops and enjoy a decadent chocolate treat. Enter to win a gift basket filled with delicious chocolates and other goodies; 4-8 p.m.; discoversycamore.com