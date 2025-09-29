Fall brings festivals, holiday events to DeKalb County

While only three pumpkins earned distinctions per category grouping in the 2024 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival pumpkin decoration contest, each category received dozens of entries, including these entries, pictured on Oct. 25, 2024, into the 5 and under happy and fancy category. (Camden Lazenby)

Fall is in full swing, and before you know it, the holidays will be here! It’s always a great time of year, with so many fun events happening in October, November and December.

This season offers an abundance of opportunities to explore, connect and create lasting memories.

Oct. 9

Witches Night Out — Sycamore; register at Blumen Gardens and visit participating business; ticket required; 4-8 p.m.; discoversycamore.com

Oct. 12

Sunday at Sandwich Antiques Market — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; antiques, collectibles; admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; sundayatsandwich.com

Oct. 18

Fall Crawl Genoa — Genoa Veterans Club, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa; sample wines and beers while visiting local businesses and more; advance registration required; see website for tickets; 3-8 p.m.; genoaareachamber.com

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest – Katz Park, DeKalb; dress up your four-legged friend for Halloween and win prizes! Judging begins at 11 a.m. dekalbparkdistrict.com

Oct. 22-26

Sycamore Pumpkin Fest — Sycamore; city-wide event features decorated pumpkins, a Pumpkin Run Oct. 26, food, carnival, historic house walk, art and crafts and concludes with a parade Sunday afternoon; sycamorepumpkinfestival.com

Oct. 25

Annual Harvest Moon – Sandwich; family-friendly event that has hayrides, kids pumpkin contest, Halloween egg hunt, obstacle course and more; 6-8:30 p.m. at Knights Park. sandwichparkdistrict.org

Nov. 21

Moonlight Magic — downtown Sycamore; featuring local businesses and shops open late for sales and check out storefront windows that come alive with local performers celebrating the season; 6-8 p.m.; discoversycamore.com

Dec. 5

Walk with Santa — Sycamore; evening starts with free showing of The Polar Express at the Sycamore Theater at 4 p.m.; Sycamore Fire Department escort of Santa and Mrs. Claus to the theater and then the Santa House; includes tree lighting; 6-8 p.m.; discoversycamore.com

Dec. 6

Breakfast with Santa — River Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Drive; visit with Santa, crafts, holiday stories, light buffet breakfast; 9-10:30 a.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com, 815-758-6663.

Dec. 11

Winter Chocolate Walk – Sycamore; Visit downtown Sycamore’s shops and enjoy a decadent chocolate treat. Enter to win a gift basket filled with delicious chocolates and other goodies; 4-8 p.m.; discoversycamore.com