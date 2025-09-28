‘Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’ coming to Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre

“Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, Nov. 22. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

“Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, Nov. 22.

For more than a decade, Theresa Caputo—known worldwide as the Long Island Medium—has touched the lives of millions of fans, comforting supporters when they need it most, according to a news release from the theatre.

Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, “Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience” brings Caputo face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience, and a full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location.

Through personal life stories, candid humor and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience.

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing,” Caputo said in the news release. “It’s witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

In addition to her television series, Caputo has appeared on such programs as “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Tamron Hall” and “The Today Show.” She has authored five books, including NY Times Best Sellers “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” (2017) and “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” (2014).

Learn more about Caputo at theresacaputo.com.

Tickets start at $54 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office.

Please note that purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.