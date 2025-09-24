City of Aurora hosts Fall Food Truck Festival Friday 

Aurora will host its second annual Fall Food Truck Festival from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26. (Photo provided by the City of Aurora )

Aurora will host its second annual Fall Food Truck Festival from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26.

More than 30 food trucks will line up on Benton Street between River Street and Broadway in the heart of downtown Aurora, serving a diverse array of culinary delights, according to a news release from the city.

Aurora will host its second annual Fall Food Truck Festival from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26. (Photo provided by the City of Aurora)

From the famous Culinary Gangster Food Truck, to a host of international flavors, including Taste Greek Street Food, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Stix and Noodles, the festival is expected to draw thousands from Aurora and the surrounding area.

“We are very excited to bring a diverse collection of top-tier food trucks to this year’s Fall Food Truck Festival,” Community Events Coordinator Christina DiCristofano said in the news release. “With over 30 trucks set to come out, plus a DJ and no admission fee, we are proud to provide everyone with an opportunity to visit Aurora and enjoy all that the City has to offer.”

Music and free family-friendly activities, such as face painting, balloon animals and caricature artists, will also be on hand, adding to the evening’s entertainment.