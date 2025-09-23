Yorktoberfest returns to Yorkville Sept. 26-27

Alexandra Lee and her band perform during Yorktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Riverfront Park in Yorkville. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Raise your stein and celebrate the season at Yorkville’s 8th annual Yorktoberfest.

Happening Sept. 26-27, this annual celebration blends live music, local craft beer, German-inspired food and family-friendly fun, transforming Riverfront Park into a festive fall destination.

The free festival is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, and runs from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27.

Food and beer vendors Wurst Kitchen, Cousins Maine Lobster, Freaky Fries, and more.

Show your strength at the legendary Stein Holding Contest, proudly presented by Samuel Adams, and catch all the live music performances.

Kids can enjoy the Scarecrow Walk, face painting, and more.

Games and activities entertained guests of all ages at Yorktoberfest at Riverfront Park. (Shea Lazansky)

Music lineup:

Friday, Sept. 26:

· Riplock: 4 – 5:30 p.m.

· Groupies Wanted: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

· Headliner: Bad Medicine: 8 p.m. – Close

Saturday, Sept. 27:

· Fritz & The Pretzel Twists: 1:30 – 2:45 p.m.

· Serendipity: 3 – 4 p.m.

· A Taylor Experience – Are You Ready For It?: 4:30 – 6 p.m.

· Headliner: Tennessee Whiskey: 8 p.m. – Close

Proceeds from the event will go to the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville Illinois Foundation, a non-profit organization. These proceeds will be used to fund scholarships and grant programs for local students who have shown a commitment to serving others within the community.

For more information about Yorktoberfest, visit kiwanisyorktoberfest.org.