Elburn’s Heritage Prairie Farm to host October, November themed dinner

Patrons settle into their seats under the tent during a previous Pig Gig Farm Dinner at Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn. (Sandy Bressner photo)

Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn, known for its sprawling organic fields and commitment to sustainable agriculture, will host two more dinners this year.

Immerse yourself in an evening of rustic charm, delectable dishes and the kind of farm-to-table experience that Heritage Prairie is known for. From sunset views over the fields to menus crafted with the season’s finest ingredients, here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect from these unforgettable dining events.

Unless otherwise noted, the evening begins at 6 p.m. with butler-passed appetizers and a cocktail hour. Farm tours are offered, weather permitting. Dinner is at 7 p.m. and is usually served family-style. The events also feature live music from different musicians each month.

The themed dinners are held monthly from May to November every year, and are for adults 21 and over, unless noted.

Patrons dig into a whole smoked pig during the Pig Gig Farm Dinner at Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn. (Sandy Bressner photo)

October

This month brings the Roots & Wine Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 9, with an Amalfi Coast theme, complete with Italian wines. The menu includes Neopolitan pizza bites, gnocchi skewers, an Amalfi grazing station, pasta alla Vongole, chicken Scarpariello, grilled eggplant and more. Dessert is an Amalfi lemon tart. Tickets are $120 and include paired wines.

November

The 2025 series wraps up with a Friendsgiving Farm Dinner on Nov. 6. The menu includes pumpkin arancini, cranberry bites, pesto pork loin crostini, butternut squash lasagna, blackberry-smoked turkey breast, ginger beer glazed ham and more. Dessert is a double chocolate pumpkin brownie. The dinner will be served family-style at long tables with assigned seating. Tickets are $120 and include beer and wine.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit heritageprairiefarm.com.

Heritage Prairie Farm is located at 2N308 Brundige Road, Elburn.