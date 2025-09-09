McHenry Outdoor Theater to host ‘Big Screen and Books Night,’ ‘Touch-a-Truck’ and more

Austin Oliver of Johnsburg enjoys some cotton candy while taking in one of his favorite books before the movies start at the McHenry Outdoor Theater. Representatives from 11 area libraries will offer card sign-ups, giveaways and more Sept. 19 at the theater. Touch-a-Truck takes place Sept. 20. Both events are part of owner Scott Dehn’s 25th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Joe Cicero)

It’s Scott Dehn’s 25th anniversary in the movie business, and the McHenry Outdoor Theater is celebrating with family-friendly nods to the thrill of good books, the heroism of first responders and the ever-important contributions of public works crews.

Big Screen and Books night will take place Friday, Sept. 19, when representatives from 11 area library districts will sign up interested residents for library cards. They’ll also host games, provide giveaways and more — all in the grassy area below the big screen before the evening’s double feature starts.

Then, on Saturday evening, Sept. 20, the theater will host a Touch-a-Truck event featuring personnel, vehicles and equipment from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, the McHenry Police and the Richmond Township Road District.

Showing that weekend will be “Shrek,” followed by “Madagascar.”

Dehn took over the McHenry Outdoor at 1510 Chapel Hill Road in 2002, after he’d already been in the theater business a couple of years with ownership or ownership interests in indoor theaters in McHenry and Libertyville.

“This community has always rallied for us,” Dehn said in a news release, noting in particular efforts in 2013 that resulted in the Outdoor Theater clinching Honda’s Project Drive-In contest, which secured a new digital projector — a make-or-break feat. “Year after year, we have been floored by the support of our fans. I wanted to make this weekend an extra-special one as a thank you to all who’ve helped us to keep going and to thrive.”

Library representatives planning to attend Sept. 19 will be from River East Public Library in Lakemoor and Nippersink Public Library of Richmond, as well as Crystal Lake, Johnsburg, Harvard, McHenry, Algonquin, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Woodstock and Marengo-Union public libraries.

Each library on-site will offer sign-ups as long as patrons have ID proving district residency.

Anyone bringing their library card to the theater Sept. 19, or anyone who signs up for a card that day, will be eligible for $2 off of a concession stand popcorn.

The McHenry Outdoor Theater is currently open weekends only, with movie showings planned through Christmas.

View the updated movie schedule and learn about family-friendly budget night options at goldenagecinemas.com.

Admission is $15 per carload for the rest of the season.