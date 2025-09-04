World Ballet Company presents ‘The Great Gatsby’ at Genesee Theatre

The World Ballet Company presents "The Great Gatsby" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan Oct. 16, 2025. (Photo provided by the Genesee Theatre. )

The World Ballet Company will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the iconic novel “The Great Gatsby” with a stop at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan Oct. 16.

Following a successful world premiere, the 80-show run of this Broadway-style ballet earlier this year, the World Ballet Company continues its tour of “The Great Gatsby Ballet” in to more than 50 new cities nationwide this fall.

The dazzling new show adapts the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of ill-fated love and the American Dream into ballet form, taking audiences straight into the lavish decadence of the Roaring Twenties, according to a news release from the theatre.

The production features sensual and stunning choreography (including acrobatics) performed to an original, lively jazz score; sumptuous sets fused with multimedia and projection effects; and glamorous, hand-sewn costumes that capture the allure of the Jazz Age.

Ticket prices start at $45 and are available at Ticketmaster.com and in-person at The Genesee Theatre Box Office.

The theatre’s full-season line-up can be found at GeneseeTheatre.com.