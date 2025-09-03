R&B icon Patti LaBelle coming to Hollywood Casino Joliet

Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Patti LaBelle will bring the 80/65 Tour to the brand-new Hollywood Casino Joliet on Friday, Nov. 14. (Photo provided by Hollywood Casino Joliet. )

The tour celebrates her 80 years of life and 65 years in music, according to a news release.

“Hollywood Joliet is thrilled to host an intimate night with legendary Patti LaBelle. She is a vocal powerhouse, and this is going to be a show you don’t want to miss,” Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, said in the news release.

LaBelle, who has been called the “Godmother of Soul,” brings hit songs like “Lady Marmalade,” “On My Own” and more from her six decades in the music industry.

The Philadelphia native first earned acclaim as the lead singer of The Bluebelles and then gained popularity around the globe as part of the trailblazing and genre-bending trio LaBelle before striking out on her own in the 1970s.

She has earned numerous honors including Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and NAACP Image Awards.

In recent years, LaBelle has diversified her success branching out into other art forms and entrepreneurial endeavors including film, television, New York Times best-selling books and even her own lifestyle brand, Patti’s Good Life.

More information about the show and upcoming events can be found at ticketmaster.com.