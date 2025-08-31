Frontera Farm Dinner, Oktoberfest happening in September at Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is set for fun-filled festivities with a packed lineup of can’t-miss events this September.

Here are some of the exciting events happening in the coming weeks:

Sept. 7: Sixth Annual First Responders Day

Brookfield Zoo Chicago invites guests to celebrate and show appreciation for firefighters, police officers, Emergency Medical Services workers and other first responders with a day of special activities, meet and greets with dogs from local K-9 units, “touch a truck” experiences and demonstrations for all ages. The sixth annual event will include an American flag displayed by local fire departments, a ceremonial parade at 11 a.m. featuring bagpipes and the opportunity to interact with representatives from up to 50 local agencies and organizations—including the 100 Club of Illinois, which supports families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters. The celebration is free with Zoo admission.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago will host the Frontera Farm to Table Dinner on Sept. 12. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago)

Sept. 12: Frontera Farm to Table Dinner

Celebrate the flavors of our region at the 4th Annual Frontera Farm-to-Table Dinner! Held at the new James & Elizabeth Bramsen Tropical Forests, this unique culinary experience features Chef Rick Bayless and local celebrity chefs cooking up an unforgettable evening of delicious sips and bites. The immersive experience includes a captivating demonstration of culinary artistry while building connections to Zoo’s conservation efforts and the beauty of the natural world. All proceeds from the event benefit the Frontera Farmer Foundation and Brookfield Zoo Chicago. This is a ticketed, after-hours event.

Sept. 20: Zoo After Dark: Animal Adoption Adventure

Experience the Zoo like never before with an unforgettable after-dark experience where conservation meets celebration. Animal Adoption supporters and guests who purchase event tickets will have exclusive access to make memories under the moonlight with evening animal viewing, Zoo Chats, Vet Talks, a scavenger hunt, live music and more from 4-8 p.m. Event admission includes free parking, free carousel and motor safari rides, and discounts on both food and merchandise purchases.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago will host Hispanic Heritage Fest on Sept. 27. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chica)

Sept. 27: Hispanic Heritage Fest

Hispanic Heritage Fest returns to Brookfield Zoo Chicago, where guests are invited to delight in live music by Trabuco Salsa Band, delectable cuisine, cultural performances and more! This event is included with Zoo admission and features programming throughout the Zoo—including bilingual story times and a bilingual dolphin presentation at 2:30 p.m. as well as Zoo Chats featuring animals native to Latin America.

Sept. 28: Oktoberfest

Prost! to Oktoberfest at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, where the Carousel Plaza will feature family-friendly fun with polka music, dancing, games, giveaways and more. This German-style event sponsored by Leinenkugel’s, Revolution Brewing and the Yuengling Company is included with Zoo admission and will feature a special seasonal menu with bratwurst, specialty beers, pretzels with cheese and more available for purchase.