Free Fallin-The Tom Petty Concert Experience coming to Arcada Theatre in St. Charles

Free Fallin and Our House will perform at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles Thursday, Sept. 11. (Photo provided )

Free Fallin - The Tom Petty Concert Experience will return to Arcada Theatre, Sept. 11th at 7:30 p.m., bringing the music of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers back to St Charles for an unforgettable evening.

Recognized as the premier Tom Petty Tribute act in the nation, Free Fallin delivers a powerful, authentic concert experience, performing Petty’s greatest hits with the energy and passion that made him a rock icon, according to a news release.

Expect fan favorites like “American Girl,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “Learning to Fly” and of course, “Free Fallin’” along with rare favorites and surprises that true Petty fans will love.

Our House, a tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young will open the show, performing the quartet’s hits like “Our House,” “Ohio,” “Woodstock,” “Teach Your Children” and many others.

Ticket prices start at $56.75.

For more information about this show or to purchase tickets, visit arcadalive.com.