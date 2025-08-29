Comedy Vault in Batavia brings open mic, trivia night, ‘General Hospital’ stars in September

Laura Wright & Eden McCoy of "General Hospital" will perform live Saturday, Sept. 6. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault. )

Laughter is on the calendar in downtown Batavia as The Comedy Vault welcomes a new lineup of comedians to its stage in September.

Whether you’re looking for a date night out or a casual evening with friends, the shows offer a chance to catch big laughs in an intimate setting.

Open Mic Night

Every Monday

Open Mic Night every Monday starting at 8 p.m. Doors are at 7:30 p.m., so arrive early and enjoy Monday Night Specials including $4 domestics, $5 Well You Call Its and BOGO appetizers. Performers can sign up online from Wednesday at 10 a.m.-Monday at 4 p.m.

Trivia Night

Sept. 3

Join us for Trivia Night Sept. 3. It’s free to play, with prizes for the top three teams. This event is for adults 21 and over. Doors open at 6 p.m., trivia starts at 7 p.m.

Will Burkart

Sept. 4-6

Catch rising comedy star Will Burkart live Sept. 4–6. With over 1 millions followers, more than 300 millions views and a Netflix Is a Joke festival debut, Burkart brings his viral stand-up and sharp storytelling to the stage.

Laura Wright and Eden McCoy

Sept. 6

Special Event: Laura Wright & Eden McCoy will perform live Saturday, Sept. 6. The two “General Hospital” superstars will appear together for 75 minutes of stories, Q&A and fun. VIP includes meet & greet, autographs and photo ops.

KB Marion will perform at The Comedy Vault Sept. 7, 2025. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault. )

KB Marion

Sept. 7

Don’t miss KB Marion’s live special taping of her debut comedy album Sept. 7. One of the Midwest’s brightest comedy voices, Marion brings sharp wit, fearless storytelling and unforgettable laughs to the stage.

April Macie

Sept. 11-13

Catch April Macie, as seen on “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” and “Last Comic Standing,” Sept. 11-13. Known for her sharp humor and international tours, Macie has appeared on Comedy Central, Showtime and the Bob & Tom Show.

K. Trevor Wilson

Sept. 18-21

See K. Trevor Wilson, “The Man Mountain of Comedy” and star of “Letterkenny” Sept. 18–20. With credits including Netflix’s “Comedians of the World,” “Just For Laughs,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and award-winning albums, this five-show run is not to be missed.

Joe Kilgallon will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Sept. 21, 2025. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault)

Joe Kilgallon

Sept. 21

Celebrate Joe Kilgallon’s birthday with a night of no-holds-barred comedy. As seen on NBC and MTV, Kilgallon brings his unfiltered humor to the stage for one night only.

Your Next Favorites

Sept. 25

Your Next Favorites returns Thursday, Sept. 25. Hosted by Jack Baker, this showcase features a handpicked lineup of rising and established comics you’ll want to say you saw before they blew up. Free-flowing laughs, sharp storytelling and fresh talent on one unforgettable night.

Doug Benson

Sept. 26-27

Doug Benson is known for his popular podcasts (“Doug Loves Movies” and “Getting Doug With High”), his films (“Super High Me,” “The Greatest Movie Ever Rolled,” “Chronic-Con: Episode 420”), appearances on TV shows like “@midnight,” “The Trailer Park Boys” and “You’re The Worst” and for presiding over “The High Court” as “Judge Doug” on Comedy Central.

For more information about all the comedians, upcoming events or to purchase tickets, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.