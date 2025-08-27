Brother Chimp Brewing voted one of Fox Valley’s most beloved breweries

The heart of Brother Chimp is the taproom—a warm, inviting space with 12 beers on tap, plus cider, seltzers and even Malört “for the crazy Chicago people.” (Photo provided by Brother Chimp Brewing)

When Stephen Newman opened Brother Chimp Brewing in North Aurora in March 2020, the timing couldn’t have been worse — the state shut down the very next day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But five years later, Brother Chimp has grown into one of the Fox Valley’s most celebrated microbreweries. It was recently voted Best Microbrewery in Kane County in the Shaw Media Readers’ Choice Awards.

“When I’m having a rough day, I go to the brewery, and there will be two or three people who come up to me with one of our beers in their hand and tell me how happy they are to be here,” Newman said. “And I know we’re putting good out into the world.”

Newman’s love for flavorful beer goes back to his college days. He didn’t think much of early home brews, but his opinion changed when a neighbor shared a cherry stout that surprised him.

“And I said, ‘Now, this is good,’” Newman said. “I saw what could be possible.”

The craft brewery boom was just taking hold, and in 2015, after retiring at age 53 from a corporate career, Newman turned his passion into a new pursuit. A sample of his home brew earned him a spot in a brewing incubator run by Skeleton Key Brewery in Woodridge, where he honed both brewing and business skills.

In July 2019, he signed a lease for his North Aurora location and prepared to launch his own brewery. Initially, he planned to name it after his fantasy baseball team, the Chimp Monks. But when people misheard it as “Chipmunks,” he reworked the name—swapping “Monks” for “Brother” and reversing the order—to create Brother Chimp Brewing.

“It just clicked, and it even allowed us to keep the logo,” Newman said.

Brother Chimp officially opened on March 16, 2020. The next day, the state of Illinois ordered all breweries, restaurants and taverns to close due to the pandemic.

“It was not exactly the opening I had expected,” Newman said.

Still, selling beer to-go kept the doors open, and the taproom eventually reopened to a growing and loyal base of customers. Since then, the brewery has expanded its lineup, built a strong team and collected accolades—including a gold medal at the 2024 World Beer Cup for its Vienna lager, now one of its flagship brews.

Other top sellers include “For the Masses” IPA, “Homer” American pilsner, “Smile” Coffee Brown Ale and “Tropical Chimp,” a hazy New England-style IPA with hints of pineapple, coconut and cedar. Seasonal favorites like the Oktoberfest round out the offerings.

Newman said the heart of Brother Chimp is still the taproom—a warm, inviting space with 12 beers on tap, plus cider, seltzers and even Malört “for the crazy Chicago people.” Weekly live music and food trucks keep the vibe lively.

A close-knit staff—many of whom have been with the business since the beginning—help keep things running smoothly.

Now, Newman is preparing to expand. Brother Chimp will open a second location in fall 2025 in downtown St. Charles, in the former home of D and G Brewing Co. on North Fourth Street.

“St. Charles is a great brewing community,” Newman said. “And as we celebrate our five-year anniversary, we are really looking forward to bringing Brother Chimp to such a great spot.”