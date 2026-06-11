Woodstock PrideFest co-grand marshal returns after near-death experience at last year’s event

Grand Marshal Joe Weyland waves during the Woodstock PrideFest parade June 15, 2025. He had a heart attack a short time later during the festival. (Claire O'Brien)

Woodstock PrideFest is coming back to the historic Woodstock Square and surrounding areas this weekend.

While events are scheduled throughout the weekend, perhaps the most notable one is the Pride parade stepping off at 11 a.m. Sunday.

A familiar face will be in the parade lineup – co-grand marshal Joe Weyland is returning to the parade this year after he survived a heart attack at last year’s PrideFest.

“I’m getting a redo at it,” Weyland said.

Last year’s Woodstock PrideFest parade had already taken place and he was getting ready to give his speech at Woodstock PrideFest last year when he had what he described as a “widowmaker” heart attack.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, that’s a “type of heart attack in which you have a full blockage in your heart’s biggest artery.”

Weyland said he lost his sister-in-law to a heart attack about four months before experiencing his own episode of cardiac arrest.

Weyland said a friend luckily found him collapsed on the ground.

“If he hadn’t found me, I’d be dead,” Weyland said.

Weyland said he was in the hospital for several weeks and had a quintuple bypass. His recovery took probably six months, he said.

Joe Weyland waves a flag during the Woodstock PrideFest Parade Sunday, June 11, 2023, around the historic Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Perez and his husband Darrin Flynn were the grand marshals of the 2019 Pride parade, Weyland said.

“It all fits together,” Weyland said of the connection.

Weyland was originally tapped to be the grand marshal in last year’s Pride parade.

Last year, a portion of the AIDS Memorial Quilt was on display at Unity Spiritual Center in Woodstock during Pride.

Weyland said he gave a speech the Friday of Pride weekend last year, but he didn’t get a chance to speak on Sunday.

“I have my speech from last year,” Weyland said.

But Weyland said Tuesday he needs to reread it and tweak it ahead of this weekend’s festivities.

“I got some things to say,” Weyland said.

Weyland said most of his family will be in attendance to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his second chance.

The other grand marshal of this year’s Pride parade is Katherine Brooks, a Woodstock resident who is an Emmy Award-winning TV director, producer and filmmaker, according to a news release from the Woodstock Pride organization.

PrideFest kicks off Friday evening with “An Evening with Katherine Brooks,” which “will feature stories from Brooks’ career, creativity, filmmaking journey, and personal experiences in what organizers expect to be one of the most unique conversations ever featured during PrideFest weekend,” according to the release.

If you go