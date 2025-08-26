Maple Park Fun Fest brings family-friendly fun for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day Weekend means one thing in Maple Park – Fun Fest!
The annual event, which marks the end of summer and beginning of fall, is Saturday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Aug. 31 on Main Street in downtown Maple Park.
Festival highlights include:
- Romp in the Park 5K & 2-Mile Run/Walk: The festival kicks off with a morning race at 8 a.m. Saturday.
- Live Music: A sound stage will host live performances from various bands throughout the weekend, including The Beaux, Midnight Rider Band, The Dierkings, Killing Me Smalls and Poison’d Crue.
- Parade: The annual Fun Fest Parade will be held on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.
- Ross Dueringer Car Show: The classic car show will take place on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Food & Beer Gardens: Food vendors and a beer garden will be open on Main Street.
- Family Activities: The festival features a craft show, a petting zoo, a climbing wall and a kids’ bike parade.
- Toilet Bowl Races: A unique and popular event, the Toilet Bowl Races are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday in front of the American Legion.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit mapleparkfunfest.com.